Midland County played an April Fools joke on residents in light of the stress from COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the county announced its newest addition.
According to the post, the county decided to move the Delta College Planetarium to the current Midland Area Farmers Market (Michigan) circle. They said the move will feature out-of-this-world fruits and veggies.
The post said Midland County is over the moon excited with this idea.
For more information, please visit our website, #AprilFools.
