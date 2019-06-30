Consumers Energy is reported about 3,900 customers in Midland County have lost their power this evening.
The outage was first reported at about 6:32 p.m.
Crews expect to have power back on between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Midland County Central Dispatch is asking drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops.
Consumers Energy said it has not determined what caused the outage.
