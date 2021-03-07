A recent increase in doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is allowing Midland County to expand to new priority groups starting March 8.
Fred Yanoski, Midland County Health Officer, said they plan to move forward, while keeping those previous groups in mind.
"We have been somewhat limited with the amount of vaccines provided to date,” Yanoski said. “That has increased in the past few weeks, so we anticipate certainly being able to move forward into some of the new priority groups quickly and easily."
He said this next group is going to be a large undertaking.
"That 50 and older group is going to be an awfully large group to attack,” Yanoski said. “So, it's not like we're going to get through it in a couple of weeks. So, people still need to be patient."
Jacob Burt, a Michigan National Guard Captain said they started dipping into that next prioritization group today at Delta College.
"We talked with MDHHS and all of the local health officials and we made the agreement this morning that we were going to open it up to 50 and up as well," Burt said.
At the end of the day, there were still some doses leftover. To make sure they didn't go to waste, Burt said that the clinic was opened to anyone in those final minutes.
"It's amazing. Honestly, we're part of history here," Burt said.
The final vaccination count for the mass weekend clinic is 2,690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.