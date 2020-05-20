Midland County is reporting the Tittabawassee River level is at 35.013 feet as of 12:45 p.m. on May 20.
According to the county, a flood warning remains in effect indefinitely.
Officials are asking you not to drive in the area unless you absolutely have to.
Approximately 11,000 people are evacuating from their residences in Midland County. This includes 10,000 within the city and 950 in townships and villages.
At this point, no fatalities or injuries have been reported.
Residents living within the shaded areas of this map, those living south of US-10 and west of Eastman Ave. should also evacuate, according to the city.
Residents living in the shaded areas of this map under the Edenville Dam Failure layer should also evacuate.
Midland Township residents residing on East Wheeler Road or Homer Road and residents in Lincoln Township east of M-30 on any roads between Price and Wackerly should also evacuate, according to the county
The following shelters are available for those who do not have a place to go:
- West Midland Family Center - 4011 W. Isabella Road
- Midland High School - 1301 Eastlawn Drive
- Bullock Creek High School - 1420 S. Badour Road (pet friendly)
- Coleman High School - 4951 N. Lewis Road
- North Midland Family Center - 2601 E. Shearer Road (pet friendly)
Residents should not return to the evacuated homes until told it is safe to do so.
The city said that there is an oversupply of food at this time at the high school shelter and to please refrain from dropping food off. If you would like to donate, they ask that you contact the United Way at (989) 631-3670 to arrange a donation plan.
The Midland Law Enforcement Center is also asking the following:
- Do not call 911 to inquire about if it is safe to return home
- Follow all road closure signs
- Stay clear of standing water
- Midland County residents whose residence have groundwater wells that have been submerged by flood waters are advised not to consume their drinking water until it has been disinfected and tested
For updated emergency alerts and information, continue to monitor the following resources:
- www.midland911.org
- www.cityofmidlandmi.gov
- Facebook channels for the following entities:
- Midland County Emergency Management (MI)
- Midland County 911
- City of Midland, Michigan – Municipal Government
- Twitter: @CityofMidlandMI
- Twitter: @MidlandCountyMI
- Call 2-1-1
- Sign up for 911 text and email alerts through Nixle.com
You can also stay with TV5 for the latest updates on air, online and on your mobile device.
Watch an update from Midland County officials from May 20 at 2:30 p.m. below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.