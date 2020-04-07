Midland County is reporting its first COVID-19 related death.
The individual was an elderly male with underlying health conditions, the Midland County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Tuesday, April 7.
The man was hospitalized and died on April 7 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones,” said Fred Yanoski, director/health officer. “Unfortunately, this is a grave reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 is to our community and the residents of Michigan. Everyone needs to continue to take all of the current orders and recommendations very seriously to protect themselves and their loved ones”.
The department is encouraging residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We cannot stress enough how important it is for our community to be diligent in their community mitigation efforts. We know that COVID-19 is in our community, and our residents can make a huge impact on slowing the spread of disease by following the recommended precautions,” Yanoski said.
MidMichigan Health is also encouraging residents to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
“We continue to encourage our communities to follow the Governor’s order, practice social distancing and proper hand hygiene,” said Lydia Watson, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, MidMichigan Health.
