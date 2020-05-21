The flood waters in Midland County are continuing to recede.
Now, residents here have to deal with the mess that’s left behind.
“We still got about five feet of water in the basement,” said Daryn Studebaker. “We can’t extract it yet because there’s nowhere to put it.”
Studebaker is just one of the many flood victims throughout Mid-Michigan.
Prolonged rain and dam failures combined to create a record flood in Midland. Now, most of the Studebaker’s belongings are gone.
“We’re looking at about 89% total lost,” said Studebaker.
Studebaker told TV5 that the water got as high as two feet in the first floor creating extensive damage throughout the home.
“Just everything in the house tossed around was mental,” said Studebaker. “It was worse than I could have imagined in terms of what the water did to our property.”
Studebaker spend most of the day packing up what he could.
He’s grateful for the support from family, friends and strangers who have stopped by to help.
“With the great outpouring of love from the community we’ve had, we’ve been able to drag a great deal of it out,” said Studebaker. “I got more people coming tomorrow. And just get everything out and start fresh.”
And even though Studebaker lost a lot, he knows there are others that lost even more. His thoughts are with them.
“I’m gutted inside, but there’s people that have it way worse than we do” said Studebaker.
Studebaker says despite having to deal with the floods both in 2017 and now in 2020, he’s not moving anywhere.
