Residents in several areas of Midland County were asked to evacuate their homes after the Edenville Dam failed.
According to officials, the Edenville Dam has failed and is also breached.
“I have never seen this in 60-years that I have been here,” one resident said.
Many residents said the evacuation came out of nowhere. It caught a lot of the off guard.
“You gotta uproot and go amid everything else going on this year. This is pretty unreal,” said resident Ryan Brethour.
Linda Chartrand said she had to leave her Wixom Lake home due to flooding from the night before.
“Our whole life was in that house under water. We called the insurance company and they said they won’t cover anything,” Chartrand said. “We’re retired, this is all we have and now there’s no help whatsoever.”
Chartrand’s story is the same as many other people in the area.
“A neighbor right next to us, completely flooded out,” said Ryan Brethour.
“We lost our dock and our boat hoist is gone, it’s floating down the river,” said Becky Cook.
For now, all the Midland County residents can do is evacuate.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she has issued an emergency declaration for Midland County.
