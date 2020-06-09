Midland County Officials are urging residents to seek safe shelter due to severe weather expected in the area.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook regarding potential severe weather tonight and tomorrow night across Midland County.
According to officials, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across the area as they head north at 50 mph. They said the main hazards are damaging wind gust up to 60 mph.
Officials said an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out late tonight as a warm front lift through the area.
Tomorrow, officials said there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms again in the afternoon and evening.
According to officials, the thunderstorms will be more severe than tonight’s. They are expecting damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph with a few tornadoes also possible.
Storms will move east at 45 mph.
Families that are currently living in structurally compromised homes due to the flooding and dam failure, tents, campers, or vehicles are urged to seek appropriate severe weather shelter.
Any families needing shelter to weather the storms please call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 and select 2020 Spring Flood Event as you go through the prompts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.