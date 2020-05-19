At this time, the following roadways have been reported as closed due to standing water in Midland County:
- Tittabawassee River Road from Green Road to Whiting Drive
- Emerson Park Drive (Emerson Park is closed)
- Golfside Drive
- Dublin Avenue at Plumtree Lane
- Stratford Woods Drive (Stratford Woods Park is closed)
- St. Andrews Road from Orchard Drive to Eastman Avenue
- Eastman Road from Hubbard Road to Bombay Road
- Castor Road from McNally Road to Nielsen Road
- 5 Mile Road from Saiko Road to Curtis Road
- Fike Road from Coleman Road to Lewis Road
- Barden Road at Saginaw Road
- Stewart Road from Patterson Road to Poseyville Road
- Lake Sanford Road at Shearer Road
- Patterson Road from Pine River Road to Ashby Road
At a river level of 32 feet, the following roadways are also expected to be closed due to flooding:
- Poseyville Road near Putnam Bridge
- Ann Street and the Farmers Market Circle
- W. Sugnet Road from Main Street to Saginaw Rd
- Cook Road at Sturgeon Creek
- Valley Drive
- W. Main Street from Sugnet Rd to Saginaw Road
- Sturgeon Creek Parkway north of Saginaw Road
- Perrine Road at Inman Drain
- Pine Grove Drive
- Bent Oak Drive
- Marvo Court
- St. Mary’s Drive
- Pfeiffer Court
- Haskin Drive
- Perrine Road
- Gibson Street
- Joann Street
- Valorie Lane
- Belmont Street
- Nurmi Drive
Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water. Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.
