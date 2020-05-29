The Midland County Road Commission has provided an update on the work over the past two weeks and the status of roads and bridges throughout the county.
They say there was significant damage to the many roadways following the floods. During the past two weeks, they had closed 138 different segments of roadways.
They say roadwork will continue for quite some time. Eight road segments remain closed and eight other segments remain restricted.
The road commission says they are seeking state and federal financial assistance for repairs on these roads and bridges.
The road commission has suspended all construction projects that were scheduled to begin later this year until the full scale of the financial impacts of this disaster are known.
They say restoring roadways and bridges to full operation is the top priority.
