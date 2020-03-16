Bridget Schalk is like a lot of Mid-Michigan parents who are seeing a lot more of their kids these days.
"I actually appreciate it quite a bit, especially with everything that's going on," she said.
Schools throughout the state are closed because of coronavirus concerns. Despite the unexpected break, many districts like Bullock Creek Public Schools are making sure their students still get school meals.
Here bus drivers are running meals to kids each day on their bus routes. There's also a pickup line at the high school.
That's where we found Schalk.
"We do have food at home but it's nice to know with everything going on that we can kind of conserve our food, so we won't have to go out as much as we need to if someone is providing it for us," she said.
The superintendent of the school district Shawn hale says he is glad he can help.
"Well, I mean this is a really tough time and we know everybody is challenged by this and we're just trying to help anyway we can."
Hale says the district is providing a breakfast and lunch for each kid from birth to 18-years-old.
He plans to continue this through at least the end of next week. A move that gives kids a bit of normalcy during an uncertain time.
"We want to make sure that kids still continue to be fed and have some opportunities for learning,” Hale said. “So, we're doing all that we can to make sure that happens."
And for that, Schalk says she's grateful.
"It's really cool that they're looking out for the community," Schalk said.
This is great!
