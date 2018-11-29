The Midland County Sheriff was arrested earlier this month.
Sheriff Scott Stephenson said he was arrested on Nov. 16 for operating while intoxicated.
Stephenson said he is sorry and he takes responsibility for his mistake.
He said he was at a deer camp in Kalkaska County on Nov. 16 where he consumed alcohol. He said he left deer camp in his car to get cell phone reception.
“I felt the alcohol take an effect while driving. I pulled over to the side of the road to attempt to get service for the camp to pick me up. I received no answer and decided to wait,” Stephenson said.
A passerby called the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to the scene, Stephenson said. He was then arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
“It is my intention to go to court and plead guilty,” Stephenson said. “I am accepting responsibility for my poor choice and will comply with the court’s orders and recommendations.”
Stephenson said he also sought the advice of a counselor to determine if this was an isolated incident of if there are other issues he needs to address.
“On Nov. 16 I failed to hold myself to the standards to which I have set for myself. I am embarrassed, shamed and deeply regret the decision to consume alcohol and drive. My poor decision affects not only myself, but my family, the Midland County Sherriff’s Office and my constituents. I will accept full responsibility for my decision that day. No one else is responsible,” Stephenson said.
