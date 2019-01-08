The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying two people caught in surveillance photos.
The department posted a picture of a man and woman on their Facebook page, along with a picture of a red truck hauling a trailer.
While deputies don’t say why they want to identify the pair, they’re asking if you have any information to call 989-839-4619.
