The Midland County Sheriff is asking residents to stay away from river basins and bottom lands.
These areas are where both Sanford and Wixom Lakes once stood. The bottom lands are owned by the Four Lakes Task Force.
The task force has given the Midland County Sheriff’s Department permission to use any enforcement necessary to stop people from trespassing in these areas.
The sheriff’s office says that the bottom lands are still dangerous, and they ask that you do not walk, ride ATV vehicles or perform any activities in these areas.
They say failure to comply will make you subject to arrest.
