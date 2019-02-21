The Midland County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a Medicare “spoofing” scam.
Deputies said the number to the Midland County Health Department has been spoofed and is warning residents to not fall for the scam.
Medicare recipients receive a call from a scammer claiming to be a Medicare representative.
The caller states the new Health Care Reform Law requires new Medicare cards to be issued to each recipient, according to deputies.
The caller claims to need bank account information in order to activate the new Medicare benefits.
Officials said the number being spoofed is the number to the Midland County Health Department.
Officials are asking that you never give out personal information over the phone, unless you have initiated the call and you know with whom you are speaking with.
If you have been victim of this Medicare “spoofing” scam, please contact the Illinois Attorney General’s Senior Consumer Fraud Hotline at 800-243-5377 or 800-964-3013 (TTY) to file a consumer fraud report.
Residents are also urged to check their credit reports regularly.
