The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has said it will not issue any type of citation based on people not wearing masks.
The response comes following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order requiring masks to be worn indoor in public places.
In a post on social media, Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson said, “The official position of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office is to continue to educate the public on the benefits of wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces.” It went on to say, “I would ask people to respect a business or store’s requirements to wear a mask. Non-compliant store guests who do not leave when asked, may be prosecuted for trespassing or disorderly conduct. Citizens that would like other enforcement action regarding an individual not wearing a mask in an enclosed public space should contact the Attorney General’s Office at 517-335-7622. If a citizen would like to file a complaint on a business not requiring masks, please contact MIOSHA at 855-723-3219.”
