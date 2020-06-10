Midland County is in the process of offering long-term flood relief resource centers for residents who were impacted by the historic floods in May.
The centers will allow residents to access basic needs items.
There are currently eight distribution sites that were established through a partnership between Dow and the United Way.
Those distribution sites will be consolidated and streamlined to become resource centers, the city said, adding the resource centers will offer longer-term case management and other services.
“United Way is not one organization—it is an alliance of corporations, schools, small business, government, foundations, individuals and nonprofit partners, all dedicated to creating change in our community,” said Holly Miller, president and CEO of United Way of Midland County. “Our strength is in our collaboration. We are working together to ensure vital services are efficiently deployed to those impacted by this catastrophic flooding event.”
Weather permitting, the resource centers will open Thursday, June 11 with two exceptions noted below:
- Meridian Elementary School, 3343 N Meridian Road, Sanford: M-F, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm; Saturday 10 am – 3 pm
- Sanford Senior Center (limited supplies), 3243 N. West River Road, Sanford: M-F, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (re-opening Monday 6/15/20)
- Greater Midland Community Center (Senior Wing), 2205 Jefferson Ave, Midland: M-F, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm (Opening Monday 6/15/20)
- West Midland Family Center, 4011 W Isabella Road, Shepherd: M-F, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Greater Midland North Midland Family Center, 2601 E Shearer Road, Midland: M-F, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Greater Midland Coleman Family Center, 4839 N Coleman Schools Drive, Coleman: M-F, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
“Our amazing network of United Way partner agencies have really stepped up,” Miller said. “They are the lifeblood for human service and basic needs and will be strong advocates for so many individuals and families who need help.”
