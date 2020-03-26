Midland County will temporarily suspend its meal delivery service to senior residents.
The Midland County Council on Aging will deliver meals on March 26 and 27, but then temporarily suspend the operation.
The temporary suspension is to reduce the number of interactions made with those considered most vulnerable to COVID-19, the organization said in a press release.
"Each client is now well stocked with enough meals to last for several weeks. We feel at this time, it is most prudent to temporarily suspend meal delivery for this vulnerable population," the organization said. "We will remain in regular contact with each person in these next few weeks until we resume meal production and delivery."
It is unclear when services will continue.
