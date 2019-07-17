Midland County Central Dispatch reports he traffic signal at Gordonville & Poseyville roads is currently out.
Consumers Energy reports a planned power outage in Ingersoll Township, affecting more than 300 customers.
The outage began around 7:20 a.m. on July 17, and is expected to end around 11:30 a.m.
