Midland County is experiencing technical issues with some of its warning sirens.
Midland County 911 said the sirens are working but there is an issue with the testing process. If there was an emergency, central dispatch could still use the sirens.
At this time, crews do not know what caused the issue but are working to resolve it.
The most affected part of the county appears to be the southeast portion of the city of Midland, Midland County 911 said.
Crews will continue testing on Monday.
