A Midland couple was happy to reunite owners with their cat who had missing for months.
“We were just at home watching TV,” Ashley Flood said.
The Floods were going about their night like usual until they heard a meow outside.
“I didn’t think too much more of it,” Ashely said.
Well after the cat came back for more the next day so Ashley and Jeremy Flood decided it’d be best to take her inside.
“I think I get attached very quickly,” Ashley said.
The couple brought the cat to the Humane Society of Midland County.
Sure enough, the cat was microchipped, and the owners were found immediately.
“The worker at the humane society had told me that they were skeptical it was actually their cat because they had lost her in the flood and it was just so long ago, they just thought she was gone,” Ashley said.
They found the cat’s name is Olive and it’s a moment the Floods won’t soon forget.
“Ashley just started bawling out of happiness and joy, it was a really cool story,” Jeremy said. “It was about as picture perfect as you can possibly get.
The humane society posted on Facebook the happy reunion.
TV5 couldn’t reach the owners for comment.
The story has drummed up a lot of support, love and some jokes, given the floods last name.
“This one might take the cake, this is a pretty circumstantial ironic story we have going on where the Flood’s rescued a flood cat,” Jeremy said. “We’re flooded with emotion. The possibilities are endless.”
