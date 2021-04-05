Crews from the Midland Fire Department are responding to a fire at the Midland Compounding & Consulting on James Savage Road.
Firefighters were dispatched Monday morning, April 5 just after 7 a.m.
James Savage Road is closed between Waldo Avenue and Bay City Road due to the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
No juries were reported from this incident and the cause is under investigation.
Five area fire departments responded to the incident including the Midland, Midland Township, Jerome Township, Auburn-Williams, and Larkin fire departments.
