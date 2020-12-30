A Midland doctor is spending his days driving across the state to make sure everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m privileged to be a witness to people experiencing hope,” said Dr. Richard Bates, regional vice president for medical affairs at MidMichigan Health.
TV5 first introduced you to Bates two weeks ago as he hopped in his pickup truck to deliver Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to Alpena. He said he has made more stops to MidMichigan Health locations in rural areas since then and every trip has been rewarding.
“People are crying, joy. I have nurses overwhelmed with being able to get this vaccine and knowing that there’s an end in sight,” Bates said.
Bates said frontline workers took pictures to send to their families they wouldn’t see for the holidays, promising their loved ones that thanks to the vaccine, next year will be different.
Bates, who is from Alpena, said he is doing everything he can to make sure small communities are not forgotten.
“It’s important for rural communities to see that they’re being seen,” Bates said.
Bates is planning to put a lot of miles on the road the next few months as more doses arrive. Even though he is getting all the attention, Bates will be the first to tell you he is not alone.
“It’ll be much bigger than what I can do and this is a team effort. This is not one person at all. And so we have a lot of great people here, we have a lot of great people in our communities who want to be of service and that’s what it’s gonna take,” Bates said.
