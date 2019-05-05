The Midland Area Farmers Market made its return to the community this weekend.
This year the market will host 90 vendors which will offer fresh produce, baked goods, soaps, and proteins.
The new vendors include:
- Enjoy! Craft Bakery
- C & W Farms
- Waters Fruit Farm
- Shepard Organic Produce & Poultry
- Tex-Mex Grille
Food trucks are also back with some new faces to the market, some including:
- Bright Farm
- Cook’s Choice Produce
- Creation Coffee
- Eastman’s Forgotten Ciders & Antique Apples
- Jar Head Salsa
- DMS Fish Supply
“We take pride in the number of vendors who return to the Midland Area Farmers Market year after year,” said Emily Lyons, Farmers Market Manager. “These vendors bring the products our customers know and love, while new vendors are always adding to our product mix. You can do all of your food shopping at the farmers market, from fresh produce and cheeses to fish and baked goods.”
Lyons said the farmers market is a great way to support entrepreneurs and community wellness.
“Our market offers the perfect environment for the foodpreneur to start small, either selling products under the Cottage Food Law or as a food truck before expanding into a brick-and-mortar location,” Lyons said.
The market is located in downtown Midland at the end of Ashman Street next to the Tridge.
It will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The market season has also been extended into November this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.