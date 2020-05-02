It’s opening weekend for the Midland Farmers Market, but this year, they’re doing things a little different.
“What we’re dealing with as a society and as a national and as a world, we’ve modified,” said Emily Lyons, manager of the Midland Farmers Market.
The market is now a drive-thru and Lyons says it’s a sign of the times.
“Still very happy with this turnout, with the diversity of products that we’re about to have as well as a fair amount of fresh local produce,” said Lyons.
Over 30 vendors are supplying local goods which is something vendor Zachery Kidder says is crucial to his business.
“We’ve seen a great turnout today, very fortunate to have people come and support all the vendors,” said Kidder. “Of course it’s a little different with the circumstances at the moment, but we’ve seen an awesome turnout.”
As the owner of Cabana Soaps, Kidder says a local market like the one in Midland is where his product thrives even as a drive-thru.
“It also adds a little bit of security,” said Kidder. “There’s a lot less hands touching the products and you also get to meet the person growing the product or making the product.”
As for Lyons, she said she’s just thankful the farmers market is still able to operate.
“I am so appreciative of everybody’s support,” said Lyons. “We know this is not the normal engagement that you want from a farmers market, it’s different now, but you’re still able to support them and able to support local businesses and local farmers.”
