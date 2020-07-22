Midland announced it will relocate the farmers market to the Dow Diamond East Park lot for the rest of the season.
The city said the decision was made because the typical market structure at the end of Ashman Street near the Tridge sustained substantial damage due to the May flooding.
The Dow Diamond parking lot also allows vendors to spread out more to enable physical distancing.
“We are extremely grateful to Dow Diamond staff for being such accommodating and gracious hosts for the Market,” said Emily Lyons, Farmers Market manager. “Of course we miss our usual home, but this location gives us the space needed to meet social distancing guidelines.”
The market will be open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays until October 31.
