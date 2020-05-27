The Midland Area Farmers Market temporarily relocated to the Dow Diamond parking lot due to the recent flooding.
The farmers market will stay there until at least Saturday, May 30.
“Although it was devastating to see the regular Market structure and so much more impacted by the recent floods, we are resilient like our community and want to be there for our vendors and customers,” said Emily Lyons, manager of the farmers market.
The market will return to the structure at the end of Ashman Street near the Tridge when it is deemed safe to do so.
“A huge thank you to the City of Midland for all they are doing to help not only get our regular Market location up and running, but support the entire community during this difficult time,” Lyons said.
The market is open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is drive-thru only.
The market is also accepting donations of critical items for flood victims.
“Thank you to everyone who has brought donations to Market – we were able to donate more than three car’s worth of items to those in need,” Lyons said. “Your support of our Market and vendors as well as those in need shows our community’s strength during a hard time.”
