The Midland Area Farmers Market will transition into a walking market in the Dow Diamond East Parking Lot on Wednesday, June 10.
Officials said the change comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has begun lifting restrictions across the state, making it legal for farmers markets to operate in this manner.
“We know the community has been eager to get back to a walking farmers market,” said Farmers Market Manager Emily Lyons. “But there was a lot of planning that had to be done to make sure it was safe for everyone involved. We feel confident we can do that now.”
According to officials, the decision was made considering its current location, the Dow Diamond East Parking Lot lends itself to easy fencing of the perimeter and easy social and physical distancing. They said it is also ample parking at that space.
The market will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the hours of 7 a.m. through 1 p.m.
According to officials, although some restrictions are loosening and the market will allow foot traffic for the first time this year, there are still many extra safety measures being taken for the safety of vendors, staff, and customers, including:
- All vendors, Market staff and customers are required to wear a face mask
- A handwashing station will be placed at the Market entrance
- Vendors will be asked to set up their stall so customers do not have access to touch products
- No samples will be allowed
- 6-food intervals will be marked on the ground so customers can practice social distancing
“Thank you to our community and vendors for sticking with us through all of the changes we’ve gone through so far this year, only one month in!” Lyons said. “Being able to offer a walking market will be one more step towards the market everyone knows and loves. Please continue to be patient with us as we figure things out and continue to keep everyone’s safety at the top of mind.”
Officials said the market will take place at Dow Diamond until it is deemed safe to return to the original structure at the end of Ashman Street near the Tridge.
