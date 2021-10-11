The Midland Fire Department wants its own eyes in the skies, a drone.
Six firefighters have already been trained, and bids for the program are coming in.
"Well, after the dams failed, we actually had some teams come up and they had a drone team and we were able to do some overwatch missions for the incident commander, and it showed the value. There were spots we couldn't get into the city, and it helped us do some damage assessments and stuff from the air,” Battalion Chief Roger Bebeau said. "We were looking for something that had the versatility of changing out the payloads, and one of them would be a payload drop to where it could fly out and drop the item to the victim that needed rescue."
For example, a mustang stick. When it hits the water, it inflates.
They'd also like regular and thermal imaging cameras for fires and search and rescue.
"This is a technology that changes very rapidly. So, once we think we, 'oh we're good.’ Then all of the sudden, you know, the latest thing I just seen is ones that can fly under, dives into the water and goes underwater,” Bebeau said.
Bebeau has already had six firefighters trained by a mid-Michigan community college teacher.
"The instructor agreed to come over here because we couldn't travel due to covid restrictions. He came over here for just his cost and did a three-day training program for six of our people and one from the city police department,” Bebeau said.
Eventually, Bebeau wants to develop a team to do missions for the Midland City Police and other departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.