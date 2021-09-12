Mid-Michigan rescue crews have ongoing training for how to patrol area waterways.
On the Tittabawassee River Midland firefighter Edward Peake and the rest of the department prepare for water rescues.
"Obviously in the river your biggest thing is the current," Peake said. "You need to be trained and ready for it just all that much more you know what I mean."
The fire department completed their summer training earlier this year.
"You know if your patient's coming down river you got to, you got to be downriver further to get them. You know, if you start where they're at, by the time you get to them, they're going to be a long ways down," Peake said.
The destination Sunday wasn't a fake patient, it was the Dow Dam.
"The dam signifies a lot for us, we've lost a couple guys line-of-duty deaths there in the past years, back in the 70s, so, you know, it means a lot to make sure we know what we're doing here," Peake said.
Though the water was calm, this is the same river that made the Tridge impassable during the 2020 flood.
"Our phone rang and it said get to station one we're going to start giving out evacuation orders, and then it was just a mad sprint for the next, I don't know, 48 hours," Peake said.
While everyone at the station has some knowledge of how to do a water rescue, only a couple are subject matter experts.
"So, it (Hijackers) gives you a really small surface area to slide on the ice, so it goes nice and easy," said Lt. Christopher Lince, Midland Fire Department.
The boat is built so water can flow in and out easily. Lince and the team train for winter rescues as well.
"It's a dry suit. It's got thermal protection in it. It's got suspenders to wear. And then all your hands and feet are enclosed," Lince said.
Lince said they average a few water rescues a year. The dam seems to be a tricky spot for most.
"A couple years ago we had one where they had their primary motor and their trolling motor both quit and they ended up on top of the dam on the rocks there," Lince said.
The fire department emphasized if you're going boating, know your location and have life jackets and a flare gun on board.
