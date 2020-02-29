Gamers of all ages competed in a tournament to raise money for the growing e-sports industry.
A $10 entry fee earned participants a spot on the bracket in the Super Smash Bros ultimate elimination tournament.
The Midland High E-Sports Club held the fundraiser to provide the necessary equipment to compete against other schools.
The club coach said gaming is now offering students the chance to pursue higher education.
"More and more colleges are developing and having these e-sports teams and these teams are just like football, basketball and baseball teams," said William Collison, the team's coach. "You're getting college coaches coming out and recruiting kids that play these games."
The Midland High club uses Northwood University's e-sports facility which offers a competitive team and e-sports business management degree.
