Greater Midland may not look like your typical gym right now but it’s how Sean Leahy and other personal trainers have been teaching small classes all summer outside.
“It’s easier inside,” Leahy said. “We take for granted all the resources we have with the indoor equipment and cleanliness. But we’re adaptable. You see businesses adapt. So, we’re doing what we need to do to stay afloat.
He was hopeful to hear Gov. Whitmer announce gyms can reopen today but that announcement never came.
“I was hopeful,” he said. “Right now, it seems like that’s put-on hold. We’ll be outside as long as we need to be.”
But each day is harder than the last.
“Every day we are closed creates a problem for us from a revenue standpoint,” Kristen McDonald from Greater Midland said. “We are a very large, stable organization but right now I have 200 staff on lay-off and we’re losing thousands of dollars a week having our doors closed
McDonald says, not only would reopening help members mentally and physically but they use their revenue to help feed flood victims and people who are down on their luck.
“We want to make sure we’re open and able to offer these kinds of alternatives for folks,” McDonald said.
When the day comes to reopen, they’re totally prepared. They’ve adjusted to allow the social distancing between workout machines.
"All of this equipment will not be allowed to use at the same time," she said.
They also have PPE for staff, mask requirements, and a safety plan they’ve been ready to enact for 8 weeks.
They just need the go ahead from the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.