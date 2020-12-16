The first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was delivered and unloaded at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland on Wednesday as some of Mid-Michigan’s frontline workers received the first doses of the vaccination.
AJ Schafer, a registered nurse at MidMichigan Medical Center, was the first staff member at the hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot.
"I feel just fine. I didn't even feel the shot," Schafer said. “It’s the first step to getting back to normal. It’s the first step to getting our world back to normal, to being safe again. And hopefully, not having so many sick people."
She said she had no reservations about getting the shot.
"The science is there. They worked very hard on it and this is what we have to do to get better," Schafer said.
The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 16. That same day, five healthcare workers and members of the vaccination team were the first to get shots.
“This has been a very challenging year for all my employees and the hospital in general,” said Michelle Hurd, nurse manager of the medical ICU.
Hurd said she is relieved for her employees who take care of COVID-19 patients every day.
“We have seen in the medical ICU many patients who are struggling to breathe. And in no way do I want that for them or their family members,” Hurd said.
Employee clinics will begin for MidMichigan Medical Center staff at all seven of their locations on Thursday. Those who work in the ER, ICU, COVID medical floors, and EMS will have the chance to get the vaccine.
On Wednesday, physician Richard Bates loaded his pickup truck with 130 doses of the vaccine destined for Alpena.
"It's pretty exciting to be able to get this vaccine to our rural communities. It's very exciting," Bates said.
Bates said he feels honored to make the trip.
"It is a somber and a humbling thing to be able to provide this. It's certainly a measure of hope for our community up there and rural communities in general," Bates said.
As for Schafer, she is already looking forward to her second dose in three weeks.
“It’s encouraging. It’s exciting. And it will be a relief when this is all done,” Schafer said.
She hopes everyone will get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
"Some people have some concerns, naturally. But I think as we start getting it and then we start seeing how people are responding to it, it will build some more confidence throughout the whole community," Schafer said.
