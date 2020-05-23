The Midland Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help rescue materials and help with flood mitigation at Heritage Park and the Doan Historical Center on May 24 and 25.
The work is physical and requires heavy lifting, carrying and bending. You will need to work in the heat and humidity.
The society asks that you bring you own mask, wear boots and gloves and go through a screening upon arrival.
The shifts will be four hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each shift will consist of 20 volunteers to maintain safe social distancing.
You can sign up here.
