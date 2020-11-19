In the midst of a pandemic, a sign of hope is coming to Mid-Michigan.
"We're expecting to potentially have some vaccine, in about three or four weeks," said Dr. Catherine Bodnar, Midland County Medical Director.
Bodnar, says Mid-Michigan health was one of five other health systems selected by the state, to receive the first dosages of the coronavirus vaccine.
All in an attempt, to provide our frontline health care workers with some early assistance in fighting the pandemic.
"The focus will be on health care providers on the frontline, and then we'll be hitting our most vulnerable populations, and then eventually it will be for the general population," she said.
But Bodnar says, don't expect the vaccine to be publicly available, until later in 2021.
Because distributing it properly, will require a massive amount of coordination.
"The first vaccine we think we're going to be getting comes in a multidose vial, with a lot of doses so it really requires quite a bit of planning," Bodnar said.
However, it's a task she believes they're prepared for, due to the health department's previous experience with diseases like influenza.
And she adds that they'll be able to store the vaccine in ultra-cool containers with dry ice, in order to preserve it for as long as possible.
"Everything that needs to be done to assure safety and efficacy of a vaccine, has been done."
