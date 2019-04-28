An interfaith group in Midland paid their respects to those lost or hurt in recent attacks on a church and synagogue.
The prayer vigil was from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Blessed Sacrament Church.
Midland Area Interfaith Friends led prayers and songs for the Sri Lanka bombing and California synagogue shooting victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.