Midland ranked as one of the top ten places to raise a family in Michigan, according to a new study.
Although Michigan is known for its connection to the auto industry, it is also a good state for raising a family.
WalletHub reports that 65 percent of Michigan children live in a two-parent household, which is in line with the national rate.
Michigan’s Great Lakes, as well as the other family-friendly attractions and state parks makes Michigan a very family friendly state.
The natural beauty isn’t the only selling point, high-quality education and stable, well-paying jobs are also qualities the state has to offer, according to Wallethub's analysis.
Michigan’s economy is also the 14th largest in the nation by GDP.
In a recent WalletHub study, Michigan outranked 40 states in “innovation potential” because of its outsized growth in technology-sector jobs.
Although there are lots of great qualities about the state, the best family living conditions aren’t equally distributed across the state.
Wallethub conducted a study and compared the 102 most popular cities in the state based on 21 key indicators of family-friendliness.
Their data set ranges from “median family income” to “school-system quality” to “housing affordability.”
While Midland ranks #10 on the list of the best cities to live in, Saginaw and Flint fell at the bottom.
To find out more about your city click here.
