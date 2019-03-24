Midland Police K-9 Officer Tza’Yid has some new body armor.
K9 Tza’Yid received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The vest was sponsored by RoxAnne Twining-Russo of Whitehall, MI and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
Vested Interest in K9s is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies, with some other stipulations.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. For more on the program, click here.
