The Kiwassee Lake in Midland's Stratford Woods Park is closed until further notice due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
The bacteria is from storm water runoff, the city said in a press release on Thursday, July 30.
The Midland County Department of Public Health tested the water on July 29 and said the bacteria levels exceeded Michigan water quality standards for safe full body contact.
"For safety reasons, people and animals should avoid all contact with Kiwassee Lake, including swimming, fishing, and wading until further notice. The beach and other areas of Stratford Woods Park remain open for use," the city said.
A follow-up test will be conducted in a few days.
