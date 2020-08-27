Midland is launching a community assessment in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Since June, a small group of community leaders has been meeting to find the first steps in addressing any racial disparities in the community.
The city is starting with a Diversity, Equality and Inclusion assessment to identify any strengths and find where inequalities exist.
They've identified six categories that they believe will give a 'holistic view of the community.
The categories are:
• Police
• Business
• Government Structure: Elected and Appointed Officials
• Healthcare
• Housing
• Income and Poverty
The coalition plans to use the data to make meaningful, lasting change in Midland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.