Midland State Senator Jim Stamas took to the Senate Floor Wednesday to thank everyone who is helping with response to the flooding.
Stamas praised the first responders and members of the communities impacted by the disastrous flooding in Midland County.
The republican senator also thanked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for quickly declaring states of emergency in the effected counties
“A week after unimaginable flooding devastated thousands of people in my hometown and many surrounding communities, it’s still difficult to comprehend what has happened,” said Stamas. “I want to thank all the first responders, volunteers and residents for stepping forward to help one another. A special thank you goes to the local emergency operations managers, those who are working at the centers, and the local elected officials for their coordination of so much work in response to this disaster.”
Stamas also thanked those from across the state and country who have offered support to the area.
He encouraged anyone who wanted to help to visit the United Way of Midland County.
