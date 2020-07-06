The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will resume a new form on contactless curbside checkout services on Tuesday, July 7.
Officials said the building will remain closed to the public.
Curbside Pickup service will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. by appointment only. To reserve an item for checkout, patrons can use the online catalog available at www.gadml.org or call 989-837-3457 Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to place an item on hold. Patrons can also contact the library by email at askgadml@gmail.com, or via text message to the Library’s text line at 989-750-0060.
The Library is located at 1710 W. St. Andrews Road and is a service of the City of Midland.
Officials said an email notification that includes a link to the Curbside Pickup appointment calendar will be sent when the item is available for pickup. At that time, patrons can select a pickup time in 15-minute intervals using their email address and library card number.
At the chosen curbside checkout time, patrons should visit the Library and retrieve their items from one of the outdoor tables located under the portico on the west side of the Library. The items will be labeled with the first four letters of the patron’s last name and the last four digits of their library card number.
When finished with materials, patrons can place items into the book drop slot near the auditorium doors at any time. Any items too large or bulky to fit into the drop slot should be placed into the blue bin labeled for larger items during the Library’s service hours, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Officials said Midland Community Television (MCTV) remains closed to the public at this time. Access users should contact MCTV via phone at 989-837-3474 to reschedule studio shows or for additional information.
