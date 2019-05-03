Out of more than 7,000 Taco Bell stores, a Mid-Michigan chain was rated No. 1.
The Taco Bell inside the Midland Mall in Midland was given the Golden Bell award, naming them the top store in the country.
Taco Bell rates their stores on cleanliness and customer service.
The staff was all given Xboxes and the manager was sent on an all-expense paid trip to Hawaii.
