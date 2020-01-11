The Midland Mall is closing early on January 11 due to bad weather.
The mall sent out an alert that it will be closing at 5 p.m. due to the weather.
There is no additional information on if the mall will open at its normal time tomorrow or not.
TV5 will update you with that information when it becomes available.
