A Midland man has been arraigned on a charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Jefferey Kaiser, 21, old was arrested at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 after appearing at the home of the 14-year-old victim.
Investigators said the teen’s family was in contact with the Shepherd Police Department through the night of Sept. 14 and early morning of Sept. 15, and when officers learned he might arrive, they went to the house and he was arrested.
Police said the teenager was found safe.
