The Shepherd Police Department has arrested a Mid-Michigan man for accosting a child for immoral purposes.
On Saturday, police obtained the arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man from Midland.
Police stayed in contact with the victim's family overnight and learned the suspect said he would possibly be going to their home.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to the home at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
When the suspect arrived at the home, authorities took him into custody.
He remains jailed in Isabella County. Police said there may be more charges to follow.
Shepherd police worked with state police in this investigation.
