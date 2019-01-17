A Midland resident was arrested for allegedly uploading explicit images of children to the internet.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of Seth Mose, 35, for the possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and for coercing of a minor.
Digital evidence was seized from his home following an investigation by MSP.
The investigation started when police learned Mose was uploading child sexually abusive material to the internet.
Following a forensic exam of the digital evidence, Mose was charged federally with one count of possessing child sexually abusive material, one count of distributing/receiving child sexually abusive material, and coercion of a minor.
Mose was arraigned in Bay City on Jan. 15.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.
Life without parole should be mandatory for anyone convicted of what he is alleged of doing!
