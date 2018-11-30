Michigan State Police have arrested and charged a Midland man for distributing and possessing child pornography.
Police said Ryan Sears, 32, was taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant and found digital evidence in his home.
Police began the investigation when they learned Sears was distributing the explicit material through the internet.
Sears is charged with one count of distributing child sexually abusive material, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned in 75th District Court in Midland County on Thursday, Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.