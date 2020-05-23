A Midland man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gladwin County.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Nicholas Saupe was riding his motorcycle on Northbound US 127 on Friday, May 22.
Deputies said Saupe missed the curve before the Ithaca exit and struck the guardrail twice and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Deputies said Saupe was flown to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
According to deputies, Saupe was wearing a helmet.
Deputies believe Saupe is an inexperienced rider, and that may have caused the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.