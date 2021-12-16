A former JPMorgan Chase Bank manager plead guilty to theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft on Dec. 16 according to the United States Department of Justice.
Jeffrey Piecka, 46, from Midland plead guilty to executing a scheme to steal $169,967.63 in government benefits from deceased individuals bank accounts.
He would conduct searches of open accounts with little activity. Piecka would find an account with little activity, that he believed was owned by someone who was dead.
Piecka made changes to the account and changed it to give him access to it. He then withdrew money from the account by initiating an electronic transfer to himself, using this account to pay credit card companies, his apartment complex, and a utility company.
Piecka entered a plea agreement and agreed to pay the full restitution to the Social Security Administration. A sentencing date will be set at a later date.
